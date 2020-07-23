Morgan Stanley Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $652.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $630.00 to $652.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $582.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,252 shares of company stock worth $32,324,746 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

