Morgan Stanley Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $652.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $630.00 to $652.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $582.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $592.48.
In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,252 shares of company stock worth $32,324,746 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.