Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPD. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Latest News

