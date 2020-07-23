NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 0.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.86, approximately 4,113,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 191,116,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CICC Research raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.30 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. NIO’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NIO by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,840,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 79,444 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in NIO by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

