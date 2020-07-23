Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

JELD stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

