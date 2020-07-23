Citigroup Raises IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $140.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

IBM opened at $128.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.32. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.22.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IBM will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM during the first quarter worth $118,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBM during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

