Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 9.2%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $6.39, 383,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,518,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

