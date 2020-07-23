Randall Marshall Sells 1,601 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 1,601 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $42,682.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,415.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Randall Marshall sold 4,330 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $116,000.70.

On Monday, July 13th, Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $58,193.85.

On Friday, July 10th, Randall Marshall sold 2,659 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $72,883.19.

Shares of TARA opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.98. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.40). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $10,368,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $3,071,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

