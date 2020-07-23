Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $9.91

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $9.91 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

UAA opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Under Armour by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Under Armour by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

