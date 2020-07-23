Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.61. Principia Biopharma has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider Dolca Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $1,201,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Colowick sold 840 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $50,458.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $50,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,004 shares of company stock worth $4,518,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Principia Biopharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Principia Biopharma by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.