Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,429 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $22,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CBRE Group stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,043,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,447.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

