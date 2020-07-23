Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $22.37 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,370 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $22,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.69.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $150.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.39. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

