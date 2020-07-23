Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $270.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.23.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,112.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $1,842,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $293.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.05. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $296.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.