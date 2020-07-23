Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $22.94 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 141.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,092 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 139.3% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

