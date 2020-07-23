Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.11 Million Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,715 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $687,326,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after buying an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 605,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,685,000 after purchasing an additional 582,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.42. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.