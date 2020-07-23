Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 276.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,020 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $23,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,476,000 after buying an additional 1,215,616 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $94,133,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after buying an additional 749,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $113.88 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

