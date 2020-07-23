Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 407,136 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 407,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.41% of Voya Financial worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

