Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,230.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

