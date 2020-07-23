Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

