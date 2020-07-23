Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 97.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,260 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $118,534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,656,000 after buying an additional 680,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $32,761,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 101,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $9,628,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,542.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 12,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $1,199,394.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

