12,306 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,692,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.