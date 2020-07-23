12,306 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,692,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

