Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSCT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

FSCT opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. Forescout Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 151.04% and a negative net margin of 45.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $167,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth about $310,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Forescout Technologies by 65.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Forescout Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Forescout Technologies by 109.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth about $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

