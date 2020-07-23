89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETNB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $438.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 109,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 998.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.