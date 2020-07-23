Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $128.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $112.65.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $168.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

