Carrier Global (CARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.