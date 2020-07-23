Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $262.05 on Tuesday. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $271.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day moving average of $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -97.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $14,794,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Twilio by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 519.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

Analyst Recommendations for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Twilio
Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Twilio
Camping World Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Camping World Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Moog Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
Moog Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
adidas – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
adidas – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ascential
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ascential
Garrett Motion to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Garrett Motion to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report