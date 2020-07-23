Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $262.05 on Tuesday. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $271.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day moving average of $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -97.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $14,794,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Twilio by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 519.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

