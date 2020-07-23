Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

NYSE:CWH opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $17,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 292,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 234,505 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

