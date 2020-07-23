Moog (MOG.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Moog to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Moog had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $765.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moog to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moog stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49. Moog has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.58.

MOG.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Moog in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

