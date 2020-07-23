adidas (ADS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of adidas (FRA: ADS) recently:

7/20/2020 – adidas was given a new €270.00 ($303.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – adidas was given a new €235.00 ($264.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – adidas was given a new €193.00 ($216.85) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – adidas was given a new €215.00 ($241.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($247.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($314.61) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – adidas was given a new €260.00 ($292.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($247.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – adidas had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/9/2020 – adidas was given a new €188.00 ($211.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – adidas was given a new €215.00 ($241.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – adidas was given a new €215.00 ($241.57) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($247.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – adidas was given a new €270.00 ($303.37) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – adidas was given a new €250.00 ($280.90) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

adidas stock opened at €245.00 ($275.28) on Thursday. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($225.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €240.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €242.64.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

