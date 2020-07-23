Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ascential (ASCL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ascential (LON: ASCL):
- 7/20/2020 – Ascential had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/15/2020 – Ascential was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 289 ($3.56).
- 7/7/2020 – Ascential had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.51). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2020 – Ascential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 390 ($4.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2020 – Ascential was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating.
- 6/3/2020 – Ascential had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 213 ($2.62) to GBX 265 ($3.26). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2020 – Ascential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.31) price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2020 – Ascential was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 289 ($3.56) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 303 ($3.73).
LON ASCL opened at GBX 315.80 ($3.89) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.89. Ascential PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.21.
In other news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 42,951 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).
