Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ascential (ASCL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ascential (LON: ASCL):

7/20/2020 – Ascential had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/15/2020 – Ascential was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 289 ($3.56).

7/7/2020 – Ascential had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.51). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Ascential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 390 ($4.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Ascential was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating.

6/3/2020 – Ascential had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 213 ($2.62) to GBX 265 ($3.26). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Ascential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Ascential was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 289 ($3.56) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 303 ($3.73).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 315.80 ($3.89) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.89. Ascential PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.21.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 42,951 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

