Garrett Motion (GTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.47. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.00 million. On average, analysts expect Garrett Motion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Garrett Motion has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.