Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HGV opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.25. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

