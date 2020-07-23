IDACORP (IDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.45-4.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.45-4.65 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDA opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other IDACORP news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $524,517.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

