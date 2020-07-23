Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.38-1.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.38-1.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KDP opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

