Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 1.38-1.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.38-1.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KDP opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Earnings History for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

