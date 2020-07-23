MEDNAX (MD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect MEDNAX to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 36.30%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect MEDNAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MEDNAX stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MD. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

