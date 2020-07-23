MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of MGPI opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Several research analysts have commented on MGPI shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. National Securities started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $362,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,682.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 46,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.