MiX Telematics (MIXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

