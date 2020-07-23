Redfin (RDFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Redfin has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RDFN opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 2.04. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at $248,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,492,107.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,204. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDFN. Bank of America lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

