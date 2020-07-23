PQ Group (PQG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect PQ Group to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PQ Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PQ Group stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PQG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

