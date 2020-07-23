Myers Industries (MYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Myers Industries to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Myers Industries has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Myers Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYE opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $524.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael P. Mcgaugh bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $333,415. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

