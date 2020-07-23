Patrick Industries (PATK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of PATK stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $965,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,890. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.