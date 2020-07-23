Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Earnings History for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

