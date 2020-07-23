Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.