Uni Select (UNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Uni Select to post earnings of C($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$547.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$556.77 million.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$7.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $335.28 million and a PE ratio of -12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Uni Select has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Uni Select in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Laurentian set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Uni Select and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uni Select from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Uni Select from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

