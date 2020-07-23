Uni Select (UNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Uni Select to post earnings of C($0.50) per share for the quarter.
Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$547.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$556.77 million.
Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$7.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $335.28 million and a PE ratio of -12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Uni Select has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.37.
About Uni Select
Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.
