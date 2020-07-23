NexPoint Real Estate Finance (ONEW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONEW stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

