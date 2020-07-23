El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. El Pollo LoCo has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $552.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 273,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 115,301 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.