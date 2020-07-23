Analysts Offer Predictions for Lennox International Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $257.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.00. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $265.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $218,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 44.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,115,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

