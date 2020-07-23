People Corp (CVE:PEO) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of People in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

People (CVE:PEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$58.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.70 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PEO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of People from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on People from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $646.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.33. People has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78.

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

