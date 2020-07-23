Aptiv PLC to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aptiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.