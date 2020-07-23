Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amgen, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $16.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $256.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in Amgen by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 11,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 29.3% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 32.1% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.