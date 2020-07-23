Analysts Expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. ITT posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

ITT opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 918,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 288,291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,517,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.