Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. CMS Energy reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. Cfra upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.97.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,418.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS opened at $64.08 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

